Grand County seniors enjoy Lunch & Learn events at libraries

Senior enjoy a Lunch & Learn event at the Kremmling Library. The Lunch & Learn program is held at libraries across the county and had been extremely popular with seniors. There are several events scheduled at libraries in April.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

Since this January, the Senior Lunch & Learn program has been a hit with Grand County’s seniors. The program offers informative lunches at library locations throughout the county. Each month, diverse events provide an opportunity for learning, camaraderie and nutrition.

Seniors have enjoyed events such as exercise seminars with physical therapists, chair yoga, and classes on how to cook for one or two. Local restaurants such as Moose Café in Kremmling and Java Lava Café in Granby provide full-course meals.

“All of the events have been very well attended, and we have had to put a waiting list into place since we are only able to accommodate a certain number of participants at each location,” said Chris Newell, director of public services for the Grand County Library District. “The event grew so much in Grand Lake that Sue (Luton, the branch manager of Juniper Library) has begun working with local restaurants that are willing and able to serve up to 25 people!”

Grand County Library District, Grand County Public Health and Grand Seniors at Mountain Family Center have partnered for the program. The Fraser Valley, Granby, Kremmling and Grand Lake libraries have monthly programs, while the Hot Sulphur Springs Library hosts them quarterly.

Mountain Family Center can provide transportation for those unable to drive themselves to the events.

The next Lunch & Learn will be this Thursday, March 30 at the Juniper Library, but there is currently a waiting list to register. The World’s End Brewery and Pub will serve fish and chips, a drink and dessert. Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. Grand Lake Fire Department personnel will present some winter safety ideas.

Next month’s first Lunch & Learn will be on April 4 at the Granby Library. Down The Street Eats will provide lunch at 12:30 p.m. Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton will provide a presentation. Hamilton is the co-founder of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum at Emily Warner Field – Grand County Airport and is the author of several books, the most recent being “Images of America: Grand County.”

Registration for Lunch & Learn events is required and space is limited. Go to GCLD.org under programs and find the date, then click on the program and scroll down to view more: add your name, phone and email. Seniors can also call the library at 970-627-8353 and staff will assist in registration.