Grand County sheriff named vice president of Western States Sheriffs’ Association

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, center, stands with the 2021 board of the Western States Sheriffs' Association after he was elected vice president of the group. The sheriffs' purple shirts represent the Man Up Crusade, a nonprofit effort to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff's Office

During the annual Western States Sheriffs’ Association conference, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin was elected and sworn in as the vice president of the group.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve both my community in beautiful Grand County, Colorado as well as represent my fellow sheriffs and counties across the western states,” Schroetlin said in a release.

Schroetlin has previously served in other positions on the WSSA board.

The WSSA, established in 1993, represents the 17 western states. Its mission is to assist sheriffs and their offices with federal and state legislative issues, strengthen relationships with federal land management agencies, address policy and procedural matters, develop guidelines to promote uniformity for important issues and more.