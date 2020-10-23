Grand County Sheriff reduces evac order along CR 57
The Sheriff reduced the evacuation order to a pre-evacuation Friday for the area along County Road 57.
The reduction is effective immediately.
“Any evacuated residents may return to their homes, but be vigilant and prepared if the East Troublesome Fire takes an unpredicted change,” the sheriff’s office warned.
The sheriff added that the area is still in a pre-evacuation order.
“If you do not feel safe, you do not have to go home,” the sheriff’s office added, and people should refrain from calling 911 except in an emergency.
