Grand County sheriff seeks re-election

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin announced he will run for re-election this November in an effort to build on his past eight years as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.

Schroetlin, who has been sheriff since 2015, said he was running to continue the progress the department has made in collaborating with the local community and other emergency agencies.

“We’ve made good progress on collaboration with the community and our partner agencies over these last couple terms and I’m looking to continue that partnership,” he said. “There are a lot of challenges coming down the pipe and I look forward to continuing to work on them — our expanded wildfire season being one and issues at the state capital with legislation.”

Those strong relationships are one of the accomplishments Schroetlin said he is most proud of in his time in office. He noted that law enforcement decisions are often polarizing, so a base of trust is important.

Not only is community cooperation essential for successful law enforcement, it also contributes to a culture of support for local officers, Schroetlin said.

“What we have here in Grand County is awesome because it’s still that small town touch and small town connections,” he said.

In addition to maintaining and improving relationships, Schroetlin said he is also proud of the wildfire planning and preparedness his office has taken on after the East Troublesome Fire.

“The East Troublesome is a perfect example of how law enforcement and the community can work together,” he said.

Should he be re-elected, Schroetlin said he wants to address hiring and retention challenges the sheriff’s office is currently seeing. The sheriff’s office has recently adjusted wages and benefits, which resulted in new hires.

Despite these efforts, Schroetlin said the department has also had staff leave to move out-of-state or elsewhere in Colorado, among other reasons.

“That will have to be a multifaceted approach because it’s not just salaries, it’s housing, spouses finding jobs, kids getting integrated,” he said. “We’re trying some creative things … but the overall picture is really tough right now.”

Another of his goals is to be a voice for Grand County at state and regional level discussions on law enforcement policy and potential changes.

When it comes to campaigning, Schroetlin pointed to his resume over the past eight years for evidence of how he handles the job. He also highlighted his years of experience in maintaining the best law enforcement practices and standards.

“I hope the citizens take (my resume) into consideration and they see that I do care about the community, I care about what happens here and I’m engaged daily,” he said. “A sheriff’s job is an everyday position and to do it appropriately, you need to invest every day.”

Two other people have filed to run for sheriff — former Grand County deputy Melissa Peters as an unaffiliated and former Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas as a Republican. However, Lucas is no longer eligible for the November ballot because he no longer lives in Grand County.

Due to voter-approved term-limits implemented in 2020, Schroetlin is able to serve three more terms as sheriff in Grand.