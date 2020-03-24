Grand County sheriff stops serving evictions due to coronavirus

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Sky-Hi News file photo

Citing public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has ceased serving some routine civil processes, including but not limited to evictions.

The announcement came after 5 p.m. Tuesday via a post on the office’s Facebook page. It said the sheriff is modifying operations by suspending the service of routine civil processes that a private process server could perform.

The post said the sheriff will continue processing emergency protection orders and any orders issued by a court that specifically requires the sheriff to execute the process.

Anyone who needs assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Civil Unit or has questions regarding specific service needs should call 970-725-3343 or email records@co.grand.co.us.