Grand County sheriff stops serving evictions due to coronavirus
Citing public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has ceased serving some routine civil processes, including but not limited to evictions.
The announcement came after 5 p.m. Tuesday via a post on the office’s Facebook page. It said the sheriff is modifying operations by suspending the service of routine civil processes that a private process server could perform.
The post said the sheriff will continue processing emergency protection orders and any orders issued by a court that specifically requires the sheriff to execute the process.
Anyone who needs assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Civil Unit or has questions regarding specific service needs should call 970-725-3343 or email records@co.grand.co.us.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.