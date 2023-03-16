Grand County Sheriff swears in new president of Western States Sheriffs’ Association

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin swears in the new president sheriff of the Western States Sheriffs' Association on March 08, 2023.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/ Courtesy photo

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin swore in a new incoming president sheriff of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association at its annual conference on March 8, in Reno, Nevada.

Schroetlin served as the Western States Sheriffs’ Association’s (WSSA) president from 2022-23, and will continue to serve as the immediate past president sheriff on the association’s executive board for the next year. The new president of the association is Corey Helton of Lea County, New Mexico.

“I have had the privilege of representing Grand County and WSSA at our nation’s Capital, in addition to visiting several of our western states. Strengthening our governmental affairs and supporting the important work that sheriffs do every day is vital to our combined success,” Schroetlin stated in a press release while reflecting on his time serving as president of the association.

The association’s mission is to assist sheriffs and their offices with federal and state legislative issues, strengthen the relationship with federal land management agencies, address policy and procedural matters and develop guidelines to promote uniformity in matters that are important to sheriffs of the western United States.

“It has been an honor to represent the Western States Sheriffs’ Association and shine a positive light on sheriffs in every county, and in every state in the West,” Schroetlin said.

To learn more about the association visit WesternSheriffs.org.