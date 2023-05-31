Grand County Sheriff’s Office announces scholarship winner

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin (right) presents recent Middle Park High School graduate Forest Schofield with the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship award for Grand County.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin announced recent Middle Park High School graduate Forest Schofield as the recipient of the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship award for Grand County on Tuesday.

Committees choose winners in each county based on criteria including leadership, merit, character, involvement, purpose and need. Applicants had to be Colorado residents who plan to attend university, college or a trade school in the state.

The statewide sheriffs association offered over 20 awards of $500 each to high school and college students in Colorado for higher education in the 2023-24 school year. Money for the scholarships comes in part from the association’s honorary membership fund.

To provide support for the program, which is now in its 45th year, contact the County Sheriffs of Colorado at (720) 344-2763 or online at ColoradoSheriffs.org .