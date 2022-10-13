Grand County Sheriff’s Office issues recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Grand County Sheriff's Office logo.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, Oct. 6, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and highlighting the work that Grand County Advocates for a Violence-Free Community does regarding domestic violence.

The statement includes a quote from the nonprofit’s executive director, Karen Crabb, which reads that the organization uses “an empowerment model with clients that provides support to help individuals gain control and exercise decision making in their unique situation.”

Crabb also mentions the nonprofit’s 24/7 crisis line, which is 970-725-3412. The sheriff’s office’s statement is identical to the one they released Oct. 19, 2021 , except Crabb’s quote was attributed to April Hatton last year, who was also listed as the nonprofit’s executive director.

To learn more about the Grand County Advocates, visit their website at GCAdvocates.org .