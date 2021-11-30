Grand County Sheriff’s Office participates in MADD campaign
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tie One on For Safety campaign and won the Instagram contest with a photo featuring Grand County’s alpenglow.
One patrol vehicle from the sheriff’s office sported a red ribbon magnet for the Tie One On for Safety campaign from Nov. 19-21.
The goal of the campaign is to honor the victims and survivors of impaired driving. During the weekend campaign, 88 arrests were made throughout the state.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 2021 is on track to be the deadliest for traffic incidents in 15 years.
The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve accounts for almost one-third of crashes in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Tie One on For Safety Campaign started in 1986 to remind people of the dangers of impaired driving.
