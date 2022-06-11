Grand County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division recognized for law enforcement champion team award

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) was formed in 1980 by a mother in California whose daughter was killed by an impaired motorist. The Sheriff's Office was honored to accept an award from MADD for their work in keeping impaired drivers off the road.

MADD/Courtesy Photo

On June 1, Deputy Steve Hines and Deputy Dustin Barbee of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were honored to accept the Outstanding Team Dedication award at the 2022 Law Enforcement Champion awards, presented by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Hines and Barbee’s award was in the Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Local Law Enforcement category. The Law Enforcement Champion Awards night took place at The Westin in Westminster.

The Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement award was presented to a team that has demonstrated outstanding dedication to drunk and drugged driving enforcement. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division has shown a commitment to visible and proactive enforcement including public awareness and outreach, community education, and professional development.

Lieutenant Chad Yurich supervises and manages the Patrol Division for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Through Lieutenant Yurich’s leadership, the Patrol Division has made a commitment to ensuring safe roadways and reducing accidents and fatalities due to impaired driving. This is evident in the consistent and dedicated enforcement of removing impaired drivers from the road every day of the year. The direction and goals provided by the Lieutenant’s leadership is vital to every agency’s success. The high work ethic of each Patrol Deputy is directly influenced by the integrity, dedication and moral character of those in ranks above them. Lieutenant Yurich and his Patrol team have displayed perseverance and dedication in keeping the citizens and visitors of Grand County safe.

Grand County has formed a professional partnership with local law enforcement agencies on High Visibility Impaired Driving Enforcement. They have created a Joint Task Force for the county. Kremmling Police Department, Granby Police Department and Fraser Winter Park Police Department all work in unison to provide additional overtime DUI shift coverage throughout the year.

“The cooperation of our local partner agencies is vital to the success of High Visibility Impaired Driving Enforcement in Grand County,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “As Sheriff, I am thankful and honored to serve in a community that values strong relationships within public safety. It is through support and mutual assistance with one another that we truly have the ability to remain focused on keeping the public safe.”