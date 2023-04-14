Grand County Sheriff’s Office putting on drug take back event

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will host a drug take back event at its Hot Sulphur Springs office April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

As part of National Drug Take Back Day on April 22, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office will host a take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 670 Spring St. in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Community members can bring their unwanted, unused or expired medications to the event for safe and secure disposal.

A sheriff’s office press release states unused and expired drugs present a public safety issue because they can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Safe disposal avoids those issues and keeps medications from being flushed or poured down the drain, where they can enter drinking water sources.

The event will accept prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medication, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples and medications for pets. It will not accept needles or sharps, aerosol cans (inhalers), thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, medications from businesses or clinics, non-prescription ointments, lotions or liquids.

Outside of the April 22 event, the MedReturn Drug Collection Unit is available in the lobby of the sheriff’s office at all hours every day for disposal of drugs.