Grand County Sheriff’s Office putting on drug take back event
As part of National Drug Take Back Day on April 22, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office will host a take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 670 Spring St. in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Community members can bring their unwanted, unused or expired medications to the event for safe and secure disposal.
A sheriff’s office press release states unused and expired drugs present a public safety issue because they can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Safe disposal avoids those issues and keeps medications from being flushed or poured down the drain, where they can enter drinking water sources.
The event will accept prescriptions, prescription patches, prescription medication, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples and medications for pets. It will not accept needles or sharps, aerosol cans (inhalers), thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, medications from businesses or clinics, non-prescription ointments, lotions or liquids.
Outside of the April 22 event, the MedReturn Drug Collection Unit is available in the lobby of the sheriff’s office at all hours every day for disposal of drugs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.