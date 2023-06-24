Grand County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to prepare for summer wildfires

A screenshot of the Grand County Evacuation Map.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

As summer — and wildfire season — gets underway, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release to remind the public to prepare for any future emergency. The office highlighted three country resources — the evacuation map , CodeRED emergency notification system and the Ready, Set Go! program.

Stakeholders including the sheriff’s office, Grand County Office of Emergency Management, Grand County Road and Bridge Department and all of the fire protection districts and police departments in the county worked together in 2021 to create the evacuation map.

The map divides the county into areas labeled with letters and numbers for easy identification by the public and public safety officials during an emergency. The online map shows areas under no evacuation order as green, those under pre-evacuation as yellow and those under evacuation order as red.

To prepare for an emergency, residents can check the map to see which area in which they live. Find the evacuation map at CO.Grand.co.us/EvacMap .

CodeRED emergency notifications inform residents and visitors about time-sensitive and emergency information in their area. The Grand County Wildfire Council includes signing up for CodeRED as one of the things the public should do as part of the Ready step in their Ready, Set, Go! program.

The program also advises residents to prepare their home for a wildfire as part of the Ready step, pack their car with emergency items and pay attention to the latest updates as part of the Set step, and leave early if they are in an evacuation zone in the Go! step.

Find more information about Ready, Set, Go! at BeWildfireReady.org and more information about CodeRED alerts at GCEmergency.com .