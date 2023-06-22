Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl in Granby
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to correct Dayra’s age.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Dayra Lopez-Gonzalez, a 16-year old girl who was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at her home in Granby. It is unknown where she may have gone.
She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt.
If you see Dayra or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number for dispatch at 970-725-3311.
