Grand County Sheriff’s Office shares tips about water safety

A life jacket, or personal floatation device, loaner station at the Grand Lake Town Beach.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

With a recent death on the Colorado River in Grand County, the sheriff’s office cautioned the public about water risks in a news release June 28. The release stated that high-water flow in Colorado rivers, streams and lakes can create dangerous conditions with fast-moving water and unexpected currents.

The low temperature of water in these conditions can cause hypothermia, making it harder to fight currents that can sweep you away. Anyone planning to spend time in water should educate themselves about water safety before recreating, the release stated.

To plan ahead for water recreation, check weather forecasts from the National Weather Service’s Boulder Office at Weather.gov/bou and river flows on Colorado’s Division of Water Resources website, DWR.State.co.us .

Officials are urging everyone to wear their lifejacket while recreating on the water this summer. Sky-Hi News/archive photo

Anyone on the water should wear a personal flotation device, also known as a life jacket. The Christopher Mullinex Water Rescue Fund provides loaner life vests at five locations around Grand County — the Grand Lake Town Beach, Hilltop Boat Ramp in Grand Lake, Stillwater Boat Ramp on Lake Granby, Sunset Point Boat Ramp on Lake Granby and at the pond at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby.

Water recreators should also know about the American Red Cross’ Reach or Throw, Don’t Go guidelines. If someone in the water needs help, try to reach them with a pole, broom or branch, then try throwing them something that will help them float or that they can hold onto to be pulled to safety.

The guidelines state that, unless someone is trained and has rescue equipment, they should not enter the water to try to save someone else. Call 911, report the incident and location and keep the person in sight.

The sheriff’s office release states that recreators should consider the inherent risks that come with water and take personal safety steps to have a safe summer.