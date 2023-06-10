Grand County sits in drought watch despite above-average winter precipitation

A graphic from the Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee reminding residents to help out during drought.

Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee/Courtesy image

The Grand County Drought Preparedness Committee declared that the county is in drought watch May 3. Drought watch is the lowest stage, and in a drought watch, the county encourages residents to use water efficiently and prepare for the possibility of watering restrictions.

An email from the drought preparedness committee stated that the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 97% of Grand County is drought free, but the county is still experiencing its two driest decades in history. One winter with an above-average snow-water equivalent will not solve a long-term doubt, the statement emphasized.

The committee wrote that conditions can change rapidly, so it is important that residents be proactive and practice water conservation measures. The statement highlighted a few ways to minimize water usage, including:

Consider replacing turf grass with water-wise plants or drought-tolerant grasses.

Do not overwater plants and avoid runoff into streets and gutters.

Water plants and lawns between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of washing them with a hose.

Invest in a drip irrigation system and set automatic timers.

The committee periodically updates their website , where you can find more information on the drought stages and recommendations for what to do during drought watch. Visit TinyURL.com/GrandCountydpp for more information.