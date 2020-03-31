Grand County squashes short-term rentals until April 30
Grand County Public Health issued a public health order on Tuesday prohibiting all short-term lodging properties from operating and taking new reservations until April 30.
The decision is designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Grand County and remains in line with statewide orders and federal guidelines. The county’s mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The order includes the following:
- State and federal social distancing requirements and prohibitions and restrictions on certain events, gatherings, business operations and other activities remain in full force in Grand County.
- This order prohibits all short-term lodging from operating and taking new reservations until April 30. Short-term lodging is defined as all lodging for a term of 30 days or less, including public and private campgrounds, reserved camping sites, hotels, motels, bed and breakfast establishments, lodges, retreats, and Airbnbs and VRBOs. Consecutive 30 day lodging terms will be treated as short-term lodging unless separated by a 15 day gap in occupancy.
- All short term lodging units must be vacated through April 30.
- STR owners are encouraged to temporarily suspend advertising for their rental units. Regardless, any STR owners who continue to advertise their rental units must include in any advertisement that the unit is not available for rent during the period this order is in effect.
- Exceptions are defined in the order, all of which are subject to approval of the Grand County Public Health director.
- Dispersed camping on federal public lands is still permitted, so long as campers are otherwise in compliance with this order and practicing social distancing, and are in compliance with the rules and regulations of the applicable federal agency.
- Failure to comply with the order is subject to a fine up to $5,000, imprisonment in the county jail, and may lead to suspension or revocation of the property’s issued short-term rental permit.
