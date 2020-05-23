Grand County: State unable to process variance, restrictions remain through Memorial Day weekend

Editor’s note: Below is a letter to the community from Grand County’s COVID-19 response team.

Dear Grand County Neighbors and Friends,

Unfortunately, the State of Colorado was unable to process our variance request regarding short-term lodging, restaurants, recreation, and places of worship in time for approval and implementation this holiday weekend.

Through the weekend, we will continue to follow the Safer at Home Order set forth by Governor Polis on April 27. This order is set to expire on May 26 and will likely be followed by another version of the Safer at Home Order. The Governor plans to communicate about the next phase between May 26 and June 1.

To date, we have tested over 500 individuals in our county with 99.9 percent of them turning up negative. While this is great news, the low case count leaves Grand County still vulnerable to the virus.

We are going to have to continue staying at home to the greatest extent possible, only travelling for essential activities, only participating in solo recreation or recreation that involves just our household members, recreating in our own county, less than ten miles from home, limiting gatherings to less than ten people, practicing good hygiene (wash hands, cover coughs, do not touch face, stay home if sick), wearing face coverings in public areas, and protecting our vulnerable populations like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Some campgrounds in the state have been allowed to open with strict guidelines. Restaurants are open for carry out and delivery, but there is no on-premise dining either inside or outside. Short-term lodging, such as those vacation-style rentals booked through VRBO and Airbnb, are still prohibited until May 26 unless the Governor issues a new public health order. Learn more at bit.ly/grandco

In cooperation with the Grand County Communications Center, we used IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) to send an alert to both local residents and visitors in Grand County at 6 p.m. Friday.

Again, the entire COVID-19 Response Team and Grand County officials appreciate your perseverance and understanding. We wish you a very happy Memorial Day holiday and would again ask that you protect each other and your families by following the Safer at Home Order. We anticipate having more answers for you next week. Thank you and be safe!

Best Wishes,

The Grand County COVID-19 Response Team