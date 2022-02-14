Grand County surveyor seeks another term

Warren Ward, Grand County's surveyor, is running for another term after serving more than 30 years in the role.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Grand County’s elected surveyor Warren Ward is running for another term in the role.

Ward filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican. Ward has been surveyor for more than 30 years, one of the longest serving elected officials in Grand.

So far, Ward is the only surveyor candidate to file paperwork.

In 2018, Ward defeated Kremmling resident Jeanette Luttrell to maintain his role as surveyor.

With term limits passed by voters in November, Ward is able to serve three more terms as surveyor.