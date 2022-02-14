Grand County surveyor seeks another term
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s elected surveyor Warren Ward is running for another term in the role.
Ward filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican. Ward has been surveyor for more than 30 years, one of the longest serving elected officials in Grand.
So far, Ward is the only surveyor candidate to file paperwork.
In 2018, Ward defeated Kremmling resident Jeanette Luttrell to maintain his role as surveyor.
With term limits passed by voters in November, Ward is able to serve three more terms as surveyor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County surveyor seeks another term
Grand County’s elected surveyor Warren Ward is running for another term in the role.