Grand County to honor fallen for Memorial Day

The American Flag flies above Hideaway Park in Downtown Winter Park.

Art Ferrari / Special to the Sky-Hi News |

For Memorial Day, American Legion Granby-Grand County Post 88 will honor with solemnity, reverence and dignity the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service of their country.

American Legion Post 88 members have already placed more than 80 markers and flags on veterans’ graves at the Fraser Cemetery while the Grand Lake Women’s Club is placing flags in veteran markers set there a year ago by American Legion Post 88.

In Kremmling, members from VFW Post 9374 Auxiliary and VFW Post 9374 will place flags in the grave markers they put in place a few years ago.

On Saturday, American Legion Post 88 members will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Cemetery to place Memorial Day flags on graves followed by a Honor Guard ceremony.

Following the event in Hot Sulphur Springs, the American Legion will travel to the Granby Cemetery to place more flags and conduct another Honor Guard ceremony.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Day, American Legion Post 88 will conduct the Memorial Day Honor Guard Ceremony in Grand Lake Town Square at Nursie’s Flag Pole. The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce will live stream the ceremony.