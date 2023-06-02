Grand County to host economic development conference in Granby

A sign at the entrance to Sun Outdoors features the RV resort's logo, as well as the logo of its old moniker, River Run.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Grand County Economic Development Office will bring businesses, residents and town representatives together June 7 for its Grand Vision Economic Development Summit at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will have several speakers, including Colorado’s State Demographer Elizabeth Gardner; Rebecca Adelman of Grand County’s tourism board; and keynote speaker and author Chet W. Sisk, who will give a talk about current trends and the future of mountain destination communities.

The agenda also includes a community engagement session and an update on data findings by consultant firm Antero Group.

Tickets for the Grand Vision Summit cost $30 per person. Register online at GrandVision.EventBrite.com , and contact DiAnn Butler at 970-531-1343 or dbutler@co.grand.co.us with questions.