Grand County to host economic development conference in Granby
The Grand County Economic Development Office will bring businesses, residents and town representatives together June 7 for its Grand Vision Economic Development Summit at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will have several speakers, including Colorado’s State Demographer Elizabeth Gardner; Rebecca Adelman of Grand County’s tourism board; and keynote speaker and author Chet W. Sisk, who will give a talk about current trends and the future of mountain destination communities.
The agenda also includes a community engagement session and an update on data findings by consultant firm Antero Group.
Tickets for the Grand Vision Summit cost $30 per person. Register online at GrandVision.EventBrite.com, and contact DiAnn Butler at 970-531-1343 or dbutler@co.grand.co.us with questions.
