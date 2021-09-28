Grand to remove fire restrictions
Grand County will remove all fire restrictions on Wednesday after having some level of heightened regulations since June.
Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin explained to county commissioners Tuesday that while he was hesitant to reduce restrictions, the county’s fire matrix suggested removing the standing Stage 1 restrictions.
The biggest change will be that dispersed campfires are once again permitted. Schroetlin said that with all the hunters currently in the county, he wanted to emphasize a fire safety message across Grand.
With the sheriff’s recommendation, county commissioners unanimously approved reducing fire restrictions, but shared the sheriff’s hesitancy.
Commissioner Merrit Linke highlighted the Ptarmigan Fire, which broke out Monday northeast of Silverthorne and has forced numerous evacuations.
Schroetlin said that he wants to be consistent with the county’s fire restrictions, whether that is increasing or decreasing the regulations. He added that there were extensive discussions before deciding to remove the restrictions.
“I think we’re in an OK spot here, but we’re going to have to be vigilant,” Schroetlin said.
Commissioners agreed that a message of caution would need to be paired with the reduction in restrictions. The change will go into effect at noon Wednesday.
