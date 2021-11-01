Grand County Tourism granted $33K

The Colorado Tourism Board granted 22 organizations, including the Grand County Colorado Tourism Board, more than $710,000 for marketing efforts.

Grand County Tourism received $33,000 for data acquisition and an engagement campaign. Along with the $16,500 in matching funds, the tourism board plans to improve their website and engagement.

Grand County Tourism Public Relations Gaylene Ore said the tourism board has received grant money from the program for five years in a row.

This year’s Marketing Match Grants from the Colorado Tourism Board saw a record amount of money given out through the program and raised the maximum grant amount to $40,000 from $25,000.

“Our Matching Marketing Grant program has always been important to the marketing of greater Colorado and never has this been more true,” said Tim Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office. “The projects and programs receiving grants are great examples of the important work being done to support Colorado’s tourism industry. We look forward to seeing the results.”