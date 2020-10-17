Election 2020: Grand County Treasurer candidates

Teri Tanton and Frank DeLay are running for Grand County Treasurer. The responses below were submitted by the two candidates.

Frank DeLay — Republican

Frank DeLay

Background: My wife, Kristie, and I have called Grand County home since 2003 when I helped start Grand Mountain Bank. We have 2 boys, Will is a college junior and Ethan is a MPHS freshman. I bring over 34 years of banking experience to Treasurer’s position. This includes work as a government bank examiner, Chief Financial Officer for a bank in Salida and finally serving as President of Grand Mountain Bank. After the Bank’s sale this year, I went to work with Kristie in her real estate brokerage. I enjoy the local recreational opportunities including skiing, running, biking and hockey.

Community involvement: I became involved in the community immediately upon moving here in 2003 by becoming a member of the Granby Rotary Club. I remain a member of Rotary and previously served as president. I currently serve on the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust Board, the Middle Park Medical Foundation Board and on the Moffat Road Railroad Museum Board. Locally, I previously served on the Grand County Library Foundation Board and as the Treasurer and President of the Granby Chamber of Commerce Board.

Describe how you would serve county residents as treasurer: From day one, I will bring the skills and experience that Grand County citizens deserve from the Treasurer. The Treasurer is known as the “County’s Banker.” While my background fits this part of the position, that isn’t the whole story. The Treasurer invests the County’s funds and current income on those investments is 40% less than it was last year. I will focus on improving investment income emphasizing safety, liquidity, and yield. With a fresh perspective to the position, I will bring an unbiased approach to collaborate with other elected officials and department heads for the betterment of the county in a cooperative, friendly manner. I also want to ensure that there is transparency from the Treasurer’s office in its operations and for everyone it serves. Consequently, I will increase the information available to the citizens including monthly investment reports, monthly activity reports and monthly tax distribution reports.

Teri Tanton — Democrat

Teri Tanton

Background: I grew up in Lakewood and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida for a few years where I married my high school sweetheart and both my children were born. In 1996 when my youngest was 2 months old, my husband and I decided to move back home to Colorado to raise our children and picked Grand County for its small town family values. Both of our children are graduates of the West Grand School district. My daughter went on to become an RN and my son is currently apprenticing as an electrician here in Grand County.

Community involvement: I have sat on many boards during my time here in Grand County including: the West Grand School Board for 8 years, the West Grand Community Education Foundation for 6 years and was chair to the board 2 of those years. I was the Treasurer for the Kremmling Preschool and have also volunteered on many school related committees such as the DAC and PTA. I was the Treasurer for the Cattle Kings Youth Hockey League for 12 years as well.

Describe how you would serve county residents as treasurer: I have worked for Grand County for the past 18 years and have been the Deputy Treasurer and Deputy Public Trustee for the last 15 years. Since taking the position I have worked with all aspects of the Treasurer’s office and have a solid base of knowledge of all the statutes we are required to follow. Having years of experience in these procedure’s is where I believe would excel over someone that has never worked in a Treasurer’s office. Colorado is the only state that has a Public Trustee which also makes this position very unique and having a solid background of foreclosures and releases of Deed of Trusts is very important.

I have a lot of pride in how the Treasurer’s office has run efficiently and honestly over the years I have worked here. My goal is to maintain the high integrity our office runs on, to keep up on the automation we have implemented and to provide a high level of customer service to the citizens of Grand County.