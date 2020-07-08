Grand County under fire danger warning
Grand County and most of the Western Slope will face critical fire danger conditions with a red flag warning in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
According to forecasters, a hot ridge of high pressure to the south combined with an increase in westerly flow aloft will bring critical fire danger to the northern Colorado mountains and high valleys.
Gusty winds up to 35 mph and humidity as low as 8% are expected in the late morning through the afternoon, before winds gradually decrease in the early evening. Humidity will remain low on ridges and thermal belts Wednesday night, but winds will become light.
The National Weather Service at this time advises against outdoor burning, throwing cigarettes out the window, creating sparks and operating machinery in dry grasses.
Hot and dry weather will remain in place through the weekend, but winds are not expected to be as gusty.
