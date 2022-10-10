Grand County Voter Guide 2022

A 2020 file photo of the envelope for a Grand County mail-in ballot.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News file photo

This November’s election in Grand County features only a few local ballot measures, and no county-level ones. Voters in the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership area will decide on a tax increase to fund the partnership, while Grand Lake residents will vote on three marijuana-related measures.

In Granby, ballots will also include a section for board of trustees seats where residents can vote for four candidates.

The county will mail out ballots Oct. 17 and has drop boxes at the Grand County Administrative Building, Grand Park Community Recreation Center, Granby Town Hall, Grand Lake Town Hall and CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling.

Ballot Issue 6A

The Fraser River Housing Partnership looks to increase property taxes in its area by a mill levy of 2.00 mills, or about $5.64 per month on a $500,000 property. The money would help address the shortage of affordable housing by building and buying housing throughout the area.

The partnership’s area includes Granby, Tabernash, Fraser, Winter Park and parts of unincorporated Grand County.

Marijuana retail legalization in Grand Lake

Three questions about legalizing retail marijuana sales will be on Grand Lake ballots this year. The first two, Issues 2A and 2B, deal with an excise tax of up to 15% on retail and medical marijuana sales, respectively.

The third, Question 2C, asks voters if the town can allow the operation of marijuana businesses in Grand Lake limits and allow the board of trustees to implement regulations. The Grand Lake board has already begun discussing regulations, including starting the excise tax at 10% and restricting where marijuana shops could open, among other things.

Granby Board of Trustees race

The election for trustees in Granby features nine candidates. Voters should choose four from the list or write in others. The candidates are Sharon K. Silva, Seth Stern, Nancy Healy, Deborah J. K. Shaw, Jeffery W. Sneddon, Stefan Haberer, Danela Grosslova, Jason Wilson and Mike Mahoney.

County races

Besides the state-wide elections for U.S. Senator, Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Attorney General, at-large Board of Education Member and State Senator the Grand County ballots feature several county and district races.

Below is a list of these races, including the major party candidates.

Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District: Joe Neguse (D), Marshall Dawson (R)

State Senator in District 8: Dylan Roberts (D), Matt Solomon (R)

State Representative in District 13: David Buckley (R), Julie McCluskie (D)

County Commissioner in District 3: Steven (Steve) Skinner (D), Randy George (R)

County Clerk and Recorder: Abby Loberg (D), Jolene Stetson Linke (R)

County Treasurer: no candidates — write-in only

County Assessor: Tom Weydert (R)

County Sheriff: Brett Schroetlin (R)

County Surveyor: Warren Dale Ward (R)

County Coroner: Tawnya Bailey (R)

The ballot also features judicial retention questions for state court of appeals, 14th Judicial District and Grand County judges.