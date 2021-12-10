Grand County wakes up to snow
The week’s promised snowstorm has delivered in Grand with a generous accumulation of snow across the county Friday morning.
Winter Park Resort reported 5 inches of snow overnight, making for the first true powder day at the resort on Friday. The mountain could see a few more inches throughout the day Friday.
The National Weather Service has recorded 4.6 inches of snow at the Grand Lake SNOTEL location near Stillwater Creek in the last 24 hours and 4.2 inches near Tabernash. On the western end of the county, Rabbits Ears Pass has seen 3.4 inches.
Snowfall wasn’t finished as of Friday morning, with the higher elevation parts of the county under a winter storm warning or winter storm watch through 5 p.m. Friday.
Forecasters are predicting another 8 inches to fall on Berthoud Pass through Saturday morning, along with 5 inches on Milner Pass. Most of Grand could see a couple more inches as well.
On Saturday, north, northeast, south and southeast Grand will be under a high wind watch. Forecasters are predicted western winds with gusts up to 70 mph, which could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
