Grand County Wildfire Council receives grant for watershed protection
news@skyhinews.com
The Grand County Wildfire Council has received a disaster relief grant from the Colorado Association of Stormwater and Floodplain Managers.
The $5,000 award will help with post wildfire emergency watershed protection priorities. The grant was used to match funding with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Program.
The money will assist with removal of debris from stream channels, road culverts and bridges, reshaping and protecting eroded streambanks, repairing damaged drainage facilities, and reseeding damaged areas.
The Grand County Wildfire Council endorsed the check over to Grand County to use as matching funds. The Grand County Wildfire Council is an all-volunteer organization that relies on grants and donations to accomplish its work.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County Wildfire Council receives grant for watershed protection
The Grand County Wildfire Council has received a disaster relief grant from the Colorado Association of Stormwater and Floodplain Managers.