Grand County Wildfire Council receives grant for watershed protection

Grand County Wildfire Council Chairperson Schelly Olson hands a diaster relief grant check to County Commissioner Merrit Linke, who is also a member of the GCWC Board of Directors.



The Grand County Wildfire Council has received a disaster relief grant from the Colorado Association of Stormwater and Floodplain Managers.

The $5,000 award will help with post wildfire emergency watershed protection priorities. The grant was used to match funding with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Program.

The money will assist with removal of debris from stream channels, road culverts and bridges, reshaping and protecting eroded streambanks, repairing damaged drainage facilities, and reseeding damaged areas.

The Grand County Wildfire Council endorsed the check over to Grand County to use as matching funds. The Grand County Wildfire Council is an all-volunteer organization that relies on grants and donations to accomplish its work.