Grand County worker receives award as civilian detentions employee of the year

Kelly Friesen (left) and Cassandra O'Brien (right), Grand County juvenile services workers, pose with the Civilian Employee of the Year Award that O'Brien received June 7 at the National Institute for Jail Operations' JAILCON event.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Cassandra O’Brien, an adult diversion coordinator/case manager and jail-based behavioral services coordinator for Grand County, received the Civilian Employee of the Year Award on June 7.

The National Institute for Jail Operations presented the award at its JAILCON Western Regional Corrections Training Conference in Chandler, Arizona, which provided corrections training for sheriffs, correctional and jail administrators, and other staff.

“Non-certified” detention employees can receive the award, and the institute looks for employees whose ideas have helped make facilities more efficient. The institute serves those who operate jails, detention and correctional facilities across the country by providing resources and information to help make facilities safer and more secure.

O’Brien, who is the first person to hold her position with the county, helps individuals access mental health, substance use, psychiatry and release services during and after their incarceration.

In her position, she started a Medicated Assisted Treatment program in the Grand County Jail to help those with substance abuse. O’Brien also organized a coat drive in fall 2022 so inmates released in the winter could stay warm.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office news release about O’Brien’s award stated that the office believes the coats make a difference to inmates being released.

“The simple act of receiving a warm coat on a freezing night or day, and knowing it was donated by someone that was not judging, only caring, might make a world of difference in someone’s life,” the news release read.