Grand County writers to share stories on local radio station

Working with KFFR 88.3, several Grand County writers have produced audio versions of original works to share their stories.

The audio stories from the Grand County Community of Writers share a wide variety of perspectives on life in the high country, from fly-fishing the same stretch of water over and over to a fictional story about young Mary Cozens moving to Fraser in 1874. Each program will include a reading of the story as well as an interview with the writer.

“Grand County Library Foundation is proud to sponsor Radio Stories through KFFR,” said Jim Sloan, president of Grand County Library Foundation, in a statement. “It provides our community’s writers involved in this unique library program a means to publish their work and their stories be heard and celebrated in our community,”

The premier of Radio Stories will be 4 p.m. Sunday featuring an interview with Martin J. Smith and his story “Home Stream.” Live shows will continue at 4 p.m. on Sundays through September and October with a recorded show on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. or available on-demand at kffr.org.