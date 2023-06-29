Grand County’s adventurous camper rigs on display
Check out some of Grand County’s best and funkiest camper rigs on July 1.
The Camper Rig Rally will be held at Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park. It’s a free tailgate for adventure vehicles of all sorts, beginning at 4 p.m. Participants can bring any type of creative camper, from a built-out 90s hatchback, to a $100,000 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van.
Community members can vote for “most techy,” “dirt bag spirit” and “best in show.”
At 6 p.m. the 5Point Adventure Film Festival will be screened, featuring some of the year’s best adventure films. These free events are hosted by Never Summer Senders, Grand County’s youth climbing team.
This year, registered participants can also park overnight for free.
