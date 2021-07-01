Grand County’s Fourth of July guide

American flags decorate Grand Lake's main street on the 4th of July weekend in 2020.

Fourth of July events are in full swing this weekend in Grand. Here is your guide to the Independence Day events across the county.

As a reminder, Grand is under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which means no open flames and no personal fireworks. To report a fireworks complaint, do not call 911. Call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 970-725-3311 instead.

Grand Lake

The Cottage Court Museum will be hosting a ice cream social and pie sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with proceeds to support the Grand Lake Area Historical Society.

The annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Grand Lake will be 7-11 a.m. Sunday at the pavilion in town park. Proceeds will benefit the Grand Lake community.

Enjoy a 30-minute fireworks display at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday over the water of Grand Lake. There will be activities all around town throughout the day including live music at a number of restaurants.

Kremmling

Fire up the Cliffs will take place from 5-10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire up the Cliffs will be from 5-10:30 p.m. Sunday at Kremmling Town Square and feature a beer garden, live music, family fun and conclude with fireworks.

Winter Park and Fraser

Celebrations kick off on the eastern side of the county with the opening of the inaugural Winter Park Art Trail at 5 p.m. Friday during Uptripping’s First Friday. Art will dot the Fraser River Trail starting at Winter Park Resort and continuing to the Headwaters Center through early fall.

Participants can vote for their favorite pieces online and using the QR code along the trail. After an eight-week voting period, People’s Choice Awards will be awarded to the first, second and third place artists with prizes of $1,500, $750 and $250 respectively. For more, go to http://www.playwinterpark.com/art-trail .

Music on the Square will feature Gary Key & Sam Osborne 6-8 p.m. Friday night at Cooper Creek Square. The local duo sings a selection of favorite songs from classic rock to country, blues and more.

On Saturday, the High Country Stampede Rodeo opens for the season with gates opening at 4 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July by wearing red, white and blue. For more, go to highcountrystampede.com.

Get your heart pumping with the Rendezvous Run for Independence at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The five mile race goes along the Fraser River Trail and around Winter Parking, ending up at the Rendezvous Event Center.

Pre-register at http://www.playwinterpark.com/rendezvous-run-independence . Adults are $30, kids are $25 and family packages of up to six are $60. Race day pricing goes up by $5.

Guests can then celebrate the Fourth with Red, White and Buckstein from 6-10 p.m. Sunday at the Rendezvous Event Center. Country artist Buckstein headlines the free concert, which will also include games and a jumbotron fireworks display and sing-along with Buckstein.

Granby

A 5280 Trick Team member shows her routine at the Granby Rodeo at Flying Heels Arena for last year’s 4th of July.

The Fourth of July begins 11 a.m. Friday in Granby with the family bike parade. Stop by Polhamus Park between 9:30-10:30 a.m. to decorate you bike with decorations provided by Granby Ranch. Bike through town before ending back at Polhamus Park.

The annual EAA Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast will be 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Granby Airport. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice on the tarmac with proceeds going to the annual fundraiser to send young people to the EAA Air Academy summer camps and scholarships for local graduates pursuing a career in aviation fields.

For lunch, stop by the Moffat Road Railroad Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free BBQ cookout and family fun. The events include lawn games and free admission to the model train display.

The Granby Rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena starts 7 p.m. Saturday featuring the Westernaires. Fireworks will immediately follow the rodeo, which should be around 9:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Granby’s favorite Fourth of July parade will go down Agate Avenue at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Hometown Heroes and will feature classic cars, motorcycles, horse and a flyover from EAA Chapter 1267.

Immediately following the parade, Party at the Park will feature live music from the Amarguia Ridge Runners, awards for the parade, food from Granby Rotary, photo booth and free kids games provided by the Granby Recreation Department.

In the afternoon, Granby Ranch kicks off its Rocky Mountain Music Series with the Ghost of Paul Revere. The free concert will be from 2:30-9:30 p.m., with the Ghost of Paul Revere scheduled to play from 8-9:30 p.m. and also features family fun.

Also on Sunday, the Granby Rodeo at Flying Heels Arena will again feature the Westernaires starting at 7 p.m. Sunday night will feature a live auction at the rodeo with proceeds to benefit East Troublesome Fire victims.