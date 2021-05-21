Grand County’s newspaper wins general excellence award from state press association

Granby Police Chief Jim Kraker, third from left, dances during a break in action at a Middle Park vs. West Grand basketball game. The photo won best news or feature photograph in the 2020 Better News Media Contest sponsored by the Colorado Press Association.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Sky-Hi News garnered 19 individual awards through the Colorado Press Association’s 2020 Better News Media Contest, enough to earn Grand County’s community newspaper a clean sweep of all four general excellence designations in its class.

Announced on Thursday during an online ceremony, the awards were divided across five classes based on Colorado newspapers’ circulation and staff size. Competing in Class 3, the Sky-Hi News won eight first-place and 11 second-place awards.

The awards were further divided into three categories — news and editorial, photo and design, or advertising. Based on the number of awards won in each category, general excellence designations were given, along with the coveted overall general excellence award.

Only two newspapers in Colorado — the Sky-Hi News and the Durango Herald in Class 1 — won all four general excellence awards in their classes.

“I say it every year, but this year especially I am extremely proud of the people that work for the Sky-Hi News,” Publisher Emma Trainor said, adding that the newspaper won the overall general excellence with significant contributions from both editorial and advertising.

In terms of individual awards, Reporter McKenna Harford won best investigative story package for exploring why a Kremmling man is facing serious arson charges after a series of inappropriate burns on his property.

Also, Reporter Amy Golden won best business story for a piece she did about the coronavirus closures affecting summer tourism in Grand. In the comments, the judge noted that Golden’s piece was the best out of 41 entries.

Not to be outdone, Sky-Hi News advertising specialist Kat Ginn won two first place awards — best digital ad and best use of digital advertising — as did Editor Eli Pace, who won his firsts with a camera.

The newspaper’s three-person editorial team comprised of Pace, Golden and Harford also combined to win first and second place honors for best breaking news with their coverage of the East Troublesome and the Williams Fork wildfires, respectively.

“With the pandemic and the devastating fires, the Sky-Hi News staff showed grit and courage through it all,” Trainor said. “Even under pre-evacuation orders themselves, the staff’s main focus was on keeping the community informed.”

En route to winning the state press association’s four general excellence awards, the Sky-Hi News actually swept four individual award categories, winning first and second in them. Third-place honors were not given.

Screen shot from the 2020 Better News Media awards presentation.



In advertising, Ginn swept the best digital ad awards for ads promoting Ace Tree Services and Sarah Chabot Massage.

“The businesses are so lucky to have an experienced marketing professional like Kat to help them grow,” Trainor said.

Pace also won first and second for best news or feature photograph with two shots featuring law enforcement officers, one of them dancing at a Middle Park-West Grand basketball game and another of police officers evacuating people with the Troublesome fire in the background.

Granby Elementary Students cross-country ski laps at Polhamus Park as part of the schoolwide Ski-a-Thon last year. The gallery of the younger skiers won second place for best photo slideshow, gallery or photo essay in the 2020 Better News Media Contest.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhienws.com

Pace and Golden also combined to sweep the best photo slideshow, gallery or photo essay awards. Pace won first with a series of photos from the Troublesome fire, and Golden brought home second following Granby Elementary students cross-country skiing their way to a pajama day.

Golden also won second-place honors for best education story and best feature story while Harford picked up a second for best public service project for a story she wrote about locals’ fears regarding US Highway 40 at Red Dirt Hill.

“While these awards are an amazing nod to our team, the community’s trust and opinions are what matters the most,” Trainor said. “We are all a part of this community and care deeply for the people in it. My door is always open to hear from you.”