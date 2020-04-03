Grand County’s small businesses can apply for help
The Grand Foundation has established an Emergency Small Business Assistance Fund in response to community impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Grand County.
Primary focus areas for the funding will include rental, mortgage and utility assistance. An application form is available at http://www.GrandFoundation.com/Grants.
