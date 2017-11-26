Grand County’s sports center for disabled gets $13K grant from Pinnacol Assurance

One Grand County institution got a bit of a boost this month after a major player in Colorado's insurance markets announced a series of grant awards to nonprofits throughout the state.

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), based out of Winter Park Resort, has been awarded $13,000 in grant funding from Pinnacol Assurance. The NSCD was one of nine different Colorado nonprofits to receive grant funding from Pinnacol this year.

"Pinnacol has been giving us support pretty consistently since 2002," Courtney Winn, Grants Manager for the NSCD, said. "They are an amazing long term funder of ours. We are really proud of the partnership we have with Pinnacol."

The $13,000 in grant funding Pinnacol has given to the NSCD is just one portion of the $500,000 in grants Pinnacol has awarded to Colorado nonprofits this year. The grant fundning received by the NSCD will be utilized in Grand County for the organization's winter ski instructor training program.

Pinnacol Assurance is a Colorado based insurance company specializing in workers compensation insurance.