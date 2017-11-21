Grand Enterprise Initiative: Being grateful for helping entrepreneurs

Being grateful for helping entrepreneurs

The Grand Enterprise Initiative couldn't have done its work helping to create 66 new businesses and 140 new jobs — along with coaching 315 clients and 70 existing businesses — without the financial help of several local governments, organizations and businesses.

That's because we wouldn't be able to do our work helping local businesses and start-ups without the funds that pay me and my expenses. We don't charge for our work helping anyone who wants to start or expand a business in Grand County. Our work is paid for through contributions to our non-profit. The contributors to our effort deserve a pat on the back.

Top on the list of generous contributors to our program is Grand County and its office of Economic Development. We make it a point to work hand-in-hand with the county's efforts and it is paying off with a strong economy locally, consistent increases in county sales tax revenues and a culture of cooperative entrepreneurialism that didn't exist in Grand County seven years ago. Thanks Grand County.

Marise Cipriani, the owner of Granby Ranch, put up the significant funding for training me and jumpstarting the program six years ago. Her non-profit Kapoks has served as the structural base for our work in the county. There's more to be said about her support of economic development in the county in general, but for now she needs to be acknowledged for stepping up when times were tough in Granby and the county.

The town of Granby was an early supporter of the Grand Enterprise Initiative, helping it get off the ground six years ago with generous and well-thought-out strategic support. The town has continued to help our efforts helping businesses and entrepreneurs

The town of Fraser has been a strong and consistent supporter of our efforts to reach all of Grand County, which, of course, includes many businesses in the ever-more-vibrant Town of Fraser.

Thanks.

Freeport-McMoran, the owner of the Henderson Mine and Mill, has been an enthusiastic and consistent supporter of our efforts to provide good grassroots economic development in Grand County. This company, a big employer in the county, strives to make sure the communities where it operates can sustain themselves long after their mines and mills close. They care about their communities and they back up that care with funding to groups like us.

Thanks.

The Grand Foundation was an early supporter of our efforts.

Thanks.

Mountain Parks Electric, our local electrical cooperative, has seen the value of doing what it can to help the businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in its region succeed. Mountain Parks and its board have stepped up to help us sustain our efforts.

Thanks.

The town of Kremmling has shown a proactive and progressive approach to helping all types of Kremmling-based enterprises succeed. One way they've done that is by helping to fund our efforts.

Thanks.

The town of Winter Park has also helped to fund our efforts at the Enterprise Initiative, seeing that a cooperative county wide efforts helps to float all the boats in the county, including Winter Park.

Thanks.

The town of Grand Lake has included the Grand Enterprise Initiative in its diverse and excellent efforts in the last five years to expand, diversify and grow the economy in Grand Lake. The town's funding help has assisted many businesses and entrepreneurs in the Grand Lake area.

Thanks.

Financial support is only one key aspect behind our efforts. Without the referrals, moral support and general enthusiasm about our efforts, this program wouldn't have succeeded as it has. So thanks to the community for your support.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Patrick Brower is the Enterprise Facilitator for the Grand Enterprise Initiative. He offers free and confidential business management coaching to anyone who wants to start or expand a business in Grand County. He can be reached by calling 970-531-0632 or at patrickbrower@kapoks.org.