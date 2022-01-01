Grand finishes year with huge spike in COVID-19 cases

Grand County saw a spike of 69 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reflecting state and national trends.

Grand County COVID-19 dashboard

The spike in daily cases accounts for more than nearly half the reported cases in Grand County over the past seven days, according to the Grand County COVID-19 dashboard. It is the highest number of daily cases reported in at least the past two months.

Grand County’s one-week case number is 141 or 897 cases per 100,000 people, which is considered high community transmission.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Grand County, including an eight person outbreak at the FedEx in Kremmling. The location of the second outbreak won’t be reported by the state until Wednesday afternoon.

The spike in cases reflects trends in other mountain communities, the state and country. Colorado saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in one day on Wednesday, while the country saw its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began on Friday.

Neighboring Summit County, which reinstated an indoor mask mandate early this week, is tied for the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the country. Pitkin County, home to Aspen, has the third highest rate of cases in the country.

Eleven Grand County residents remained hospitalized due to the virus, of which nine are unvaccinated and the vaccination status of the remaining two is unknown. Statewide, 78% of the 1,125 people hospitalized in Colorado due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Statewide, 6% of ICU beds available, including five in the Foothills RETAC region that Grand County is a part of.

See where COVID-19 testing is available in Grand County by going to https://www.co.grand.co.us/1419/COVID-Testing-Options-in-Grand-County .