Grand Fire recognized with $10K grant from ADT

For its work battling the East Troublesome Fire, Grand Fire received a $10,000 grant from security company ADT.

On Thursday, Grand Fire officials accepted a check from Bob Tucker of ADT who came from the company’s headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida to deliver the money in person.

“The fire department sends a huge thank you to everyone at ADT Security Services,” said Grand Fire Assistant Chief Schelly Olson.

The fire department was one of only five chosen by ADT for the grant, which honored agencies that protected lives and property.

Olson added that the grant will be used for recruitment, retention and training for volunteer firefighters, noting this year she hopes to give the crew holiday bonuses.