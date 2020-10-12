Grand Fire reports four positive COVID-19 tests

Four volunteer firefighters at Grand Fire have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total case count to 117 cases since March.

Grand Fire announced Monday that four volunteers tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms.

The fire department said all members who were in very close, prolonged contact with the positive cases have been ordered to quarantine and to notify their supervisor of any onset of COVID-like symptoms

“We require masks in the station, keep daily temperature and symptom logs, and sanitize all surfaces and equipment frequently,” said Grand Fire Chief Brad White, “but after eight months and an extremely busy fire season, it appears that one of our members was exposed and the virus worked its way through our resident program.”

Grand Fire is also working with Grand County Public Health on contact tracing and monitoring the situation. All of the firefighters in the department will be tested in the coming days.