Grand Fire wins award for collaboration during fires

Grand Fire Protection District’s Assistant Chief Ron Thurston, second from left, Chief Brad White and Assistant Chief Schelly Olson accept the 2021 Collaboration Award from the Special District Association of Colorado. Grand Fire and Estes Valley Fire Protection District won the award for their work during the historic fire season last year.

Grand Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

Grand Fire Protection District No. 1 has been awarded a 2021 Collaboration Award from the Special District Association of Colorado.

The District received its award at the SDA Annual Awards Luncheon as part of the SDA Annual Conference which was held Sept. 14-16 in Keystone.

SDA representatives said it presents the Collaboration Award to special districts that have established successful working relationships for the good of their citizens. This year’s award was presented to both Grand Fire and Estes Valley Fire Protection District for their work on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

SDA representatives explained that the Grand Fire Protection District and Estes Valley Fire Protection District both played integral roles in their communities during these disasters. The sheer size and nature of these mega fires necessitated a large-scale collaboration by a multitude of agencies, resources, and personnel.

“The spirit of collaboration demonstrated by everyone not only last year, but also in the thoughtful and deliberate approach to planning in the prior years is a true testament to the success that can be achieved through partnerships,” SDA Executive Director Ann Terry said in a release.