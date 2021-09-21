Grand Fire wins award for collaboration during fires
news@skyhinews.com
Grand Fire Protection District No. 1 has been awarded a 2021 Collaboration Award from the Special District Association of Colorado.
The District received its award at the SDA Annual Awards Luncheon as part of the SDA Annual Conference which was held Sept. 14-16 in Keystone.
SDA representatives said it presents the Collaboration Award to special districts that have established successful working relationships for the good of their citizens. This year’s award was presented to both Grand Fire and Estes Valley Fire Protection District for their work on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.
SDA representatives explained that the Grand Fire Protection District and Estes Valley Fire Protection District both played integral roles in their communities during these disasters. The sheer size and nature of these mega fires necessitated a large-scale collaboration by a multitude of agencies, resources, and personnel.
“The spirit of collaboration demonstrated by everyone not only last year, but also in the thoughtful and deliberate approach to planning in the prior years is a true testament to the success that can be achieved through partnerships,” SDA Executive Director Ann Terry said in a release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand Fire wins award for collaboration during fires
Grand Fire Protection District No. 1 has been awarded a 2021 Collaboration Award from the Special District Association of Colorado.