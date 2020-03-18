Grand Foundation establishes emergency assistance fund

The Grand Foundation has established an emergency assistance fund to help the county’s most vulnerable populations grapple with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a coordinated effort, Grand Foundation is working with the county, nonprofits and local agencies that provide direct client services, and the foundation set up the fund to support vulnerable populations through the crisis.

Vulnerable populations are identified as lower income, seniors, youth, displaced workers and at-risk populations, including people with underlying health conditions or a disability.

Primary focus areas for the funding include, but are not limited to, rental, mortgage and utility assistance, food insecurities and grocery access, school districts and primary education support, and behavioral health.

The Grand Foundation will house the funds that’s to be distributed to nonprofits or agencies in the county that provide direct services to vulnerable populations.

Donations can be made directly to the Grand Foundation earmarked for the “Emergency Assistance Fund.” All money raised will go back out to the Grand County community. The fund is seeded at $150,000.

Mail donations to PO Box 1342, Winter Park, CO 80482 or donate directly online at http://www.GrandFoundation.com by selecting “Emergency Assistance Fund for COVID-19” when making your donation.

The Mountain Family Center will be accepting and administering all applications for rental/mortgage/utility assistance, food insecurities and grocery access. For more, call 970-557-3186.