Grand Foundation to purchase PPEs

The Grand County Commissioners have given the Grand Foundation $30,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for Grand County small businesses.

The equipment will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The foundation expects the gear to go fast.

Equipment including masks, gloves, thermometers, disinfectant, paper towels and disposable mop heads will be available to businesses at a brick and mortar location with an employee base of 50 or less.

Businesses must submit a form to the Grand Foundation, which can be found at bit.ly/3cQuwqg. The form also provides additional eligibility terms.