Grand goes huge for Halloween

A Circus Horrificus fire performer handles flaming batons on Halloween weekend in 2019. For a similar exotic holiday experience, head to Fisher's Bar in Fraser at 8 p.m. on Saturday for an American Zombie Circus.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

Grand County has pulled out all the spooky stops for this Halloween with events planned in every town all weekend long.

Between costume contests, live music, scavenger hunts and haunted houses, the Sky-Hi News rounded up a full list of fun and frightful events.

Starting on Friday, Grand Lake kicks off the Halloweekend with a creepy crawly scavenger hunt, costume contest and trick-or-treating on the boardwalk with check-in at 11 a.m. at the town park to pick up scavenger hunt clues and candy bags.

Friday afternoon will see Granby’s annual Trick or Treat Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating businesses around town, including multiple businesses setting up at Destination Granby.

Destination Granby is also offering pumpkin painting.

“We’re always shooting for around 500 people and I think people are excited to get their kids out,” said Sarah Cichon-Douglas, community impact manager for Destination Granby. “It’s the cutest event in Granby all year round.”

Hot Sulphur Springs has a Saturday afternoon full of spirited events starting with crafts and candy at 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Museum before the town parade at 4 p.m.

The parade will include a contest for the best entry, which wins a cash prize. Proceeds from the entry fees support the Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Department.

In the Grand County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, deputies will be hosting Truck or Treat from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to finish out the town’s Halloween schedule.

Also on Saturday, a number of events are taking place on the opposite side of the county in the Fraser Valley, starting with Trunk or Treat at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Eternal Hills, which will also be celebrating the opening of its new community center.

Cooper Creek Square is hosting a Halloween Bash from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with trick-or-treating and a dance party. Following that, the square’s newest restaurant Devil’s Craft continues the evening with live music and costume contests from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $20. Proceeds from the Devil’s Craft bash will go to the Grand Foundation’s housing fund.

Another fundraising event Saturday will be the Haunted House at the Morgan from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Tabernash. The $2 entry fee will benefit the Grand Kids Learning Center.

Finally on Saturday, Fisher’s Bar in Fraser will be draped in acrobats, contortion artists, stilt walkers and fire performers starting at 8 p.m.

On Halloween proper, Kremmling is hosting two trick-or-treating options from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cliffview Assisted Living Center and the West Grand K-8 library. West Grand’s event will also have a costume contest at 4:45 p.m.

Then, in Granby, the Moffat Road Railroad Museum’s haunted 1905 passenger car will have tours from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while another haunted house, located on 41 W. Diamond Court, will be spooking and scaring from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.