Grand goes to Stage 1 fire ban

In response to a heightened fire risk, Grand County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday a move into a Stage 1 fire ban that goes into effect at noon Wednesday.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are banned outside designated, permanent fire rings and portable stoves. Smoking outside near vegetation, welding, using a chainsaw without a spark arrester and using explosives, such as fireworks are also prohibited.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin and Grand Fire Assistant Chief Schelly Olson told commissioners Tuesday that conditions prompted them to request the fire ban.

The ban covers public lands in Grand, including the national forests and BLM land.

The ban comes as temperatures reached into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, and recent drought maps show all of Grand County in a drought, ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

Hot air absorbs moisture from the soil, plants and bodies of water, leaving behind dry fuels ripe for burning. With conditions creating an increased fire risk, the county may move quickly into a Stage 2 ban based on Tuesday’s discussions.

Officials from the local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Routt National Forest also collaborated on the decision.