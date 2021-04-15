Grand goes with inside hire for assistant county manager

Newly appointed Grand County Manager Ed Moyer announced his replacement for assistant manager at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.

Micah Benson, who has worked for the county for more than two decades, will be assuming assistant county manager duties later this month.

Benson began her career in the treasurer’s office in 1999, where she later became the deputy treasurer. She transferred to road and bridge in 2005, becoming assistant superintendent for the office two years ago.

“She’s very experienced, and knows the county very well,” Moyer said. “She’s very well-suited for this position, and we look forward to many great things to come. I’m excited to have her on board as my assistant.”

Benson will begin transitioning to the manager’s office in the coming weeks, but will continue to assist road and bridge until her replacement is hired and trained.