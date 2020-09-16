Grand hasn’t seen new COVID-19 case in 10 days
Grand County hasn’t seen a new local case of COVID-19 since Sept. 6.
As of Wednesday, it had been 10 days since a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Grand County reported a low rate of transmission for the first time since public health began reporting transmission rates. The rolling two week case count since Friday has stayed at three.
As of Wednesday, the county has seen 67 total resident cases of COVID-19 and 27 associated cases. No one in Grand County has died of COVID-19 and four people have been hospitalized and released.
Only six people are currently under quarantine or isolation orders.
On Tuesday, public health officials said to the board of county commissioners that a worksite outbreak was reported in Grand. However, those testing positive are not residents so they are not included in the case count.
Public health officials added that a few weeks into school starting, some students have been tested for COVID-19 but none have yet tested positive.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User