Grand hasn’t seen new COVID-19 case in 10 days

It has been 10 days since a Grand County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grand County Public Health

Grand County hasn’t seen a new local case of COVID-19 since Sept. 6.

As of Wednesday, it had been 10 days since a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Grand County reported a low rate of transmission for the first time since public health began reporting transmission rates. The rolling two week case count since Friday has stayed at three.

As of Wednesday, the county has seen 67 total resident cases of COVID-19 and 27 associated cases. No one in Grand County has died of COVID-19 and four people have been hospitalized and released.

Only six people are currently under quarantine or isolation orders.

On Tuesday, public health officials said to the board of county commissioners that a worksite outbreak was reported in Grand. However, those testing positive are not residents so they are not included in the case count.

Public health officials added that a few weeks into school starting, some students have been tested for COVID-19 but none have yet tested positive.