Grand hires recovery manager
Alyssa Ingles has been hired as Grand County’s recovery manager related to the East Troublesome Fire.
Ingles told county commissioners on Tuesday that she spent four months as a leader in the debris removal task force for the Oregon wildfires. She highlighted her experience with both debris removal and Federal Emergency Management Agency declarations.
The new recovery manager also spent a year in the Virgin Islands as a FEMA technical assistance contractor related to communications.
Ingles’ two-year, full time position is funded in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. She will help the county with recovery efforts from the East Troublesome Fire.
DOLA is covering $154,065 for the salary and benefits associated with the temporary position, while the county contributes another $51,355.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User