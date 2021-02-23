Grand hires recovery manager

Alyssa Ingles has been hired as Grand County’s recovery manager related to the East Troublesome Fire.

Ingles told county commissioners on Tuesday that she spent four months as a leader in the debris removal task force for the Oregon wildfires. She highlighted her experience with both debris removal and Federal Emergency Management Agency declarations.

The new recovery manager also spent a year in the Virgin Islands as a FEMA technical assistance contractor related to communications.

Ingles’ two-year, full time position is funded in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. She will help the county with recovery efforts from the East Troublesome Fire.

DOLA is covering $154,065 for the salary and benefits associated with the temporary position, while the county contributes another $51,355.