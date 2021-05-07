Grand joins National Flood Insurance Program





Grand County has been approved to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.

FEMA granted approval to the county on April 29, according to a release from the federal agency, following the county’s adoption of floodplain management ordinances and a formal request to join the program.

By joining, residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Grand are now eligible to purchase federally-backed flood insurance. As part of the requirements for joining the program, the county has adopted floodplain management regulations for new development in identified floodplains.

While NFIP-backed flood insurance policies can now be purchased, there is typically a 30-day waiting period before they go into effect. Contact your local insurance agent to purchase a policy or visit http://www.floodsmart.gov for more information.