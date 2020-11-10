Grand Lake appoints trustee to town board
Grand Lake trustees appointed Fawn Calvin-Braley to the board on Monday, filling a seat that was left open by the death of Trustee Melissa Ratzmann.
The board had multiple candidates vying for the position, and Calvin-Braley received the most votes with three. Two other candidates, Christina Bergquist and John Murray, also received votes Monday night.
In her application letter to the town, Calvin-Braley referenced her deep background in business management, including experience in large operations and as a small business owner, as one reason she’d make a good trustee.
She has lived in Grand Lake for over a year, though she’s enjoyed the community for much longer and was drawn to the town because it presents a safe place to raise children.
In addition to the appointment, trustees went through a budget hearing in which there were few comments and changes to the proposed document.
Trustees are expected to approve the budget at their next meeting. The budget is described as flat without any anticipated increases in revenue and efforts to limit expenses due to COVID-19.
Recovery from the East Troublesome Fire, especially in the communities surrounding Grand Lake, and COVID-19 continued to dominate many town discussions. Also, Grand Lake will move to using Zoom to stream online meetings in addition to working to improve the town’s teleconferencing capabilities and address problems people have had tuning in.
