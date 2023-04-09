Grand Lake approves purchase of mini skid steer

The sun shines on Grand Lake Town Hall and the flag hanging outside it. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Matt Reed-Tolonen, Grand Lake’s public works director, spoke to the town board of trustees about his department’s request for approval to purchase a new mini skid steer. The machine would replace the older of two small tractors the department currently uses to manage the boardwalks and sidewalks.

Grand Lake’s 2023 budget had $80,000 allocated for the purchase of a 1-ton truck for the public works department, but Reed-Tolonen said the department does not need that truck.

“We have a ton-and-a-half truck that’s brand new,” Reed-Tolonen said. “Myself and none of the crew believe we need it for any reason.”

Reed-Tolonen explained that the department has vehicles that can handle everything the 1-ton truck would tow, so the money budgeted for the truck would be better spent elsewhere. The mini skid steer — an ASV RT-40 — costs $55,895 on its own, and the department also asked for attachments that brought the total to $76,649.

An ASV RT-40, which the Town of Grand Lake purchased.

ASV Machines/Courtesy photo

The attachments include a snowblower, several buckets, broom and an adapter so attachments meant for larger machines can be put onto the mini skid steer.

The town added more boardwalk along Park Avenue last year, Reed-Tolonen said, so he would like to replace one of the tractors with a more versatile machine. He told the board about different uses the machine would have, including an ability to drive onto the frozen lake during the winter due to its low 3.3 psi ground pressure.

Public works demoed three machines and decided the ASV RT-40 was best for its needs, and after Reed-Tolonen spoke to the trustees, they approved the purchase.

Other business: