Grand Lake approves purchase of mini skid steer
Matt Reed-Tolonen, Grand Lake’s public works director, spoke to the town board of trustees about his department’s request for approval to purchase a new mini skid steer. The machine would replace the older of two small tractors the department currently uses to manage the boardwalks and sidewalks.
Grand Lake’s 2023 budget had $80,000 allocated for the purchase of a 1-ton truck for the public works department, but Reed-Tolonen said the department does not need that truck.
“We have a ton-and-a-half truck that’s brand new,” Reed-Tolonen said. “Myself and none of the crew believe we need it for any reason.”
Reed-Tolonen explained that the department has vehicles that can handle everything the 1-ton truck would tow, so the money budgeted for the truck would be better spent elsewhere. The mini skid steer — an ASV RT-40 — costs $55,895 on its own, and the department also asked for attachments that brought the total to $76,649.
The attachments include a snowblower, several buckets, broom and an adapter so attachments meant for larger machines can be put onto the mini skid steer.
The town added more boardwalk along Park Avenue last year, Reed-Tolonen said, so he would like to replace one of the tractors with a more versatile machine. He told the board about different uses the machine would have, including an ability to drive onto the frozen lake during the winter due to its low 3.3 psi ground pressure.
Public works demoed three machines and decided the ASV RT-40 was best for its needs, and after Reed-Tolonen spoke to the trustees, they approved the purchase.
Other business:
- Brian Blumenfeld, the lawyer helping Grand Lake in its marijuana legalization process, went over changes he made to the draft ordinances after input from previous meetings.
- The board amended the town code’s definition of an additional dwelling unit to include detached units.
- Trustees approved an agreement, similar to the one it approved for the Rocky Mountain Folk School at its last meeting, to allow Colorado Aerolab, the company that runs the town’s summer day camp and afterschool programs, to use the town’s new online sign-up and payment system.
- The board opted into an opioid settlement that waived the town’s claim to funds so the money can go to the Region 1 Opioid Abatement Council and be pooled with other communities to provide a comprehensive response.
