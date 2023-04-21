Grand Lake approves smoothie truck permit
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees approved a resolution to award a seasonal special use permit to Truepenny Pitstop, a food truck that will operate outside 1016 Grand Ave. for the second consecutive summer.
Caitrin Irish, the town’s administrative assistant, presented the resolution to the board, saying the application was mostly the same as it was last year except for adjusted operating hours. She added that the town received no complaints about the smoothie and granola truck last year.
The board could have approved the special use permit through 2025, as the primary landowner gave their permission for Truepenny Pitstop to set up at their address for the next three years. Trustees decided against the longer permit so that the board can review it on a yearly basis.
Owner Blake Barbiche first launched TruePenny Pitstop in the summer of 2020, and will be open in Grand Lake Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June to September this year. The truck will also have a small seating area.
Other business:
- Town Manager John Crone announced the resignation of Trustee Daryn Packer, for whom the board will have to appoint a replacement or call for an election to replace by June 9.
- The board approved an ordinance that aligned town code regarding when Grand Lake charges water usage fees with a 2014 resolution.
- Trustees approved another water-related ordinance allowing additional dwelling units to connect to the water system by extending the service line from an existing water using unit.
- The board approved a resolution to state the town’s opposition to SB 213, a controversial state land use bill that looks to address Colorado’s affordable housing crisis.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.