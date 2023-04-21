Grand Lake approves smoothie truck permit

Blake Barbiche opened Truepenny Pitstop out of a blue food truck in August 2020.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees approved a resolution to award a seasonal special use permit to Truepenny Pitstop , a food truck that will operate outside 1016 Grand Ave. for the second consecutive summer.

Caitrin Irish, the town’s administrative assistant, presented the resolution to the board, saying the application was mostly the same as it was last year except for adjusted operating hours. She added that the town received no complaints about the smoothie and granola truck last year.

The board could have approved the special use permit through 2025, as the primary landowner gave their permission for Truepenny Pitstop to set up at their address for the next three years. Trustees decided against the longer permit so that the board can review it on a yearly basis.

Owner Blake Barbiche first launched TruePenny Pitstop in the summer of 2020, and will be open in Grand Lake Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June to September this year. The truck will also have a small seating area.

Truepenny offers smoothies, smoothie bowls, oatmeal, hot drinks and cookie dough.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Other business: